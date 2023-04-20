 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Jake Gyllenhaal says he’s naturally inclined to military stories

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal says he’s naturally inclined to military stories
Jake Gyllenhaal says he’s naturally inclined to military stories

Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on why he’s drawn to military stories.

“At the beginning of my career, I played a Marine, a recruit, and I got to know a lot of people in the military and learned from them,” said the 42-year-old in an interview with Associated Press on the red carpet at the premiere of Guy Ritchie’s movie, The Covenant in Los Angeles.

Jake explained that he loves to play military figures in the movies and expressed his admiration for their bravery and sacrifices to the country.

“I have throughout my career played people who are ex-military, people who had a history in that, and I've learned so much from that group,” stated the actor.

Jake mentioned, “And there's so much pride and love, the people that defend our freedom - that I am drawn to that story.”

Jake pointed out that he’s “drawn to roles of people operating under extreme circumstances” as it “brings the humanity in people”.

“There's no better characters in extreme circumstances than a soldier, in particular, so that may be also why I'm drawn to it,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Neymar, Bruna Biancardi pregnancy announcement

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Neymar, Bruna Biancardi pregnancy announcement
Justin Bieber sleeps during Frank Ocean Coachella set? Fans notice

Justin Bieber sleeps during Frank Ocean Coachella set? Fans notice
BTS’ Suga releases MV teaser for his solo title track

BTS’ Suga releases MV teaser for his solo title track
BTS’ Suga and soloist IU Top 3 Billboard Charts with new song

BTS’ Suga and soloist IU Top 3 Billboard Charts with new song
K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals what has changed since their contract renewal

K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals what has changed since their contract renewal
BTS’ Jimin 1st K-pop artist in a decade to spend 3 weeks on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’ Jimin 1st K-pop artist in a decade to spend 3 weeks on Billboard Hot 100
Jennifer Aniston advising Reese Witherspoon how to profit from Jim Toth divorce

Jennifer Aniston advising Reese Witherspoon how to profit from Jim Toth divorce

K-pop group TXT spends 11th week in Top 100 of Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT spends 11th week in Top 100 of Billboard 200
Scheana Shay: 'I didn't punch Raquel Leviss'

Scheana Shay: 'I didn't punch Raquel Leviss'
Joaquin Phoenix humiliated himself with intense screaming on set of 'Beau Is Afraid' video

Joaquin Phoenix humiliated himself with intense screaming on set of 'Beau Is Afraid'
Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and dogs line streets to pay tribute to animal-loving star

Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and dogs line streets to pay tribute to animal-loving star
K-pop group Twice achieve first album to spend 5 weeks in Top 75 of Billboard 200

K-pop group Twice achieve first album to spend 5 weeks in Top 75 of Billboard 200