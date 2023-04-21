 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West goes incognito at Fear Of God fashion show in LA

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Kanye West goes incognito at Fear Of God fashion show in LA

Kanye West went completely in disguise at Fear Of God fashion show in Los Angeles on Wednesday night but couldn't resist revealing himself by getting up and dancing when one of his own songs played.

The 45-year-old American rapper, who recently returned to social media with his new thoughts about the Jewish people, wore a black hoodie with a matching face mask at the iconic Hollywood Bowl during a fashion show.

The controversial musician got up and busted a move as his track Feel The Love with Kid Cudi for their group Kids See Ghost played.

Kanye West goes incognito at Fear Of God fashion show in LA

West was seen fully enjoying the moment as he grooved to his famous tune during the show.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband was not alone as he was joined by another person completely covered up as it is assumed to be his new 'wife' Bianca Censori, 28.

Ye's relationship with Aussie Bianca seems to be going well as the couple said 'I do' in January in a private, secret ceremony, and the singer was soon seen with a wedding band on his ring finger.

Although the two have yet to file for a marriage certificate to officially legalise their nuptials, Kanye has worn the ring to signify his 'commitment' to Bianca, according to TMZ.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Holmes confesses Drew Barrymore inspired her to be a producer: Watch

Katie Holmes confesses Drew Barrymore inspired her to be a producer: Watch
Jake Gyllenhaal says he’s naturally inclined to military stories

Jake Gyllenhaal says he’s naturally inclined to military stories
Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Neymar, Bruna Biancardi pregnancy announcement

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Neymar, Bruna Biancardi pregnancy announcement
Justin Bieber sleeps during Frank Ocean Coachella set? Fans notice

Justin Bieber sleeps during Frank Ocean Coachella set? Fans notice
BTS’ Suga releases MV teaser for his solo title track

BTS’ Suga releases MV teaser for his solo title track
BTS’ Suga and soloist IU Top 3 Billboard Charts with new song

BTS’ Suga and soloist IU Top 3 Billboard Charts with new song
K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals what has changed since their contract renewal

K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals what has changed since their contract renewal
BTS’ Jimin 1st K-pop artist in a decade to spend 3 weeks on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’ Jimin 1st K-pop artist in a decade to spend 3 weeks on Billboard Hot 100
Jennifer Aniston advising Reese Witherspoon how to profit from Jim Toth divorce

Jennifer Aniston advising Reese Witherspoon how to profit from Jim Toth divorce

K-pop group TXT spends 11th week in Top 100 of Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT spends 11th week in Top 100 of Billboard 200
Scheana Shay: 'I didn't punch Raquel Leviss'

Scheana Shay: 'I didn't punch Raquel Leviss'
Joaquin Phoenix humiliated himself with intense screaming on set of 'Beau Is Afraid' video

Joaquin Phoenix humiliated himself with intense screaming on set of 'Beau Is Afraid'