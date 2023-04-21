 
time Friday Apr 21 2023
Prince Harry regrets not talking about Diana's 'millennium magic disappearance' to Britons

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he had no words to speak at Princess Diana’s death anniversary.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex recalls not being able to speak loved up words for his late mother.

Harry pens: “On any topic, but especially on the topic of Mummy, we weren’t accustomed to public speaking. “

Princess Diana’s anniversary featured a concert in Wembley Stadium.

Harry adds: “But standing before 65,000 people, and another 500 million watching live in 140 countries, we were paralyzed. Maybe that was the reason we didn’t actually…say anything? I look at the video now and it’s striking.”

He adds: “Here was a moment, maybe the moment, for us to describe her, to dig down deep and find the words to remind the world of her sterling qualities, her once-a-millennium magic—her disappearance. But we didn’t. I’m not suggesting a full-blown homage was in order, but maybe some small personal tribute? We offered no such thing. It was still too much, too raw.”

