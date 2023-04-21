 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William pays tribute to late Dame Deborah

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Prince William pays tribute to late Dame Deborah

Prince of Wales Prince William has paid a touching tribute to late Dame Deborah James for her bowel cancer campaign.

In his video message, posted on Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the Prince of Wales also thanked Lorraine Kelly for work on bowel cancer campaign.

The initiative was first spearheaded by late Dame Deborah James and Kelly in 2021 to raise awareness of bowel cancer and the symptoms of the disease.

Prince William had also previously championed the cause alongside James.

He says in the video, “Hi Lorraine, I just want to say a big thank you to you and your team for all you’re doing to raise awareness around bowel cancer through your campaign.

“As you know I got to meet Dame Deborah, so I know how important this was to her. 46,000 people each year get diagnosed with bowel cancer and yet many of us don’t know the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, particularly in us men.”

The video was shared with caption, “@lorraine. Dame Deborah James would be so proud of what you and the team are doing to raise awareness of bowel cancer. Keep up the great work.”

More From Royals:

King Charles continues to support Prince William, Kate Middleton video

King Charles continues to support Prince William, Kate Middleton
'Ingrate' Harry targeted William after receiving donations from brother?

'Ingrate' Harry targeted William after receiving donations from brother?
Meghan Markle has started smoking?

Meghan Markle has started smoking?

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'
Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation video

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation
King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests video

King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests
Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie

Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie
Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement

Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?