Meghan shares ‘thoughtful’ gesture as Archewell financial setback exposed

Meghan Markle is hoping to keep the focus on the positives rather than the negatives after their newly-restructured foundation is exposed of major financial issues.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had launched their Archewell Foundation, renamed as Archewell Philanthropies to “expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family”, in 2020 after they left their senior royal positions.

The couple had since conducted their charitable efforts via the foundation itself, but 2025 seemed wasn’t a fruitful one as it recorded net loss of $2.5 million and three of the employees were let go due to financial constraints.

Regardless, the Duchess, who also runs her brand As Ever, shared a gesture for ‘thoughtful gifting’ as the crisis continued.

In a clip shared on the brand’s page, Meghan revealed how she prepares to welcome guests at our home.

“I love when a guest walks into the room, what do you welcome them with” she began, at the shot zoomed in on the note Meghan was writing. “A beautiful gift basket at the foot of the bed, have slippers out, have candle lit… all the cosy comforts that really show that you want them to have a wonderful time.”

“So happy you’re here” and signed ‘As Ever, M’.

This also comes as reports revealed that the Sussexes, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be heading abroad to mark their New Year. They will be accompanied by friends for the getaway and possibly Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland.

However, it is believed the lavish move wouldn’t sit right with the employees who had reportedly lost their jobs due to financial crisis with the Sussexes. A spokesperson had cleared that “same full team remains in place” and refused to further reveal “personnel details”.