Duchess Sophie shares favourite part of Christmas in delightful interview

Duchess Sophie got candid about indulging in the festivities with her loved ones as she prepares to celebrate with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to gather at Sandringham estate with their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and Earl James of Wessex, to join King Charles for the Sandringham Walk.

This year had been a busy one for Sophie as she undertook several diplomatic trips on behalf of the King, a significant one covering South and Central America last month. While in Guatemala, she recorded a special interview as she visited the SKDGuatemala mentoring centre.

Answering a question about favourite part of Christmas, she said it was not exactly a tradition but she loves Christmas carols.

“So, when I was a little girl, I loved singing Christmas carols, and I’ve always loved it,” she shared. “I don’t know if you know but there is a special service for children near to Christmas called Christingle.”

The Duchess continued, “I loved taking my children when they were quite small to this service. It’s all about an orange and the orange represents the world and it represents Christ and Christianity and it’s a beautiful service.

“I loved that. I loved watching my children acting in the nativity when they were small. I think I also remember acting in it when I was small too.”

The fondness with which Sophie spoke reflects how much she enjoys family connection and the love she holds for her children. It is quite often put on display when she is seen with James or Louise.

It remains to be seen if fans will get to see the bond the Edinburghs share at the Christmas Walk on Christmas Day.