King Charles takes away Princess Anne’s major title in surprising twist

The Royal Family has seen and experienced some unexpected turn of events, especially with ex-Prince Andrew kept firmly out of the picture. However, one certainly did not expect Princess Anne to no longer have her key identifying honour.

It seems that the Princess Royal had been beaten to the punch this time around as she loses her most coveted royal title to her brother, according to an analysis of the Court Circular of 2025.

Tallying all the engagements that the working members of the royal family have undertaken until December 18, Anne was no longer found to be the ‘hardest working royal’.

It is actually King Charles, who despite getting regular treatments for cancer, managed a big number, giving tough competition to the young blood of the royals.

“There’s a common belief that Anne is the hardest-working royal. I beg to differ,” royal expert Patricia Treble, who compiled the report, told The Mirror.

She said that the King “set the pace when it comes to royal duty for the House of Windsor” amid his health.

As of December 18th, Charles did 532 engagements, Anne did 478 and Edward did 313. Although Anne did the most days of work (186) this year.

The research also found that that had been an increase in the number of engagements that the royals have taken on since 2024 had been wracked with health setbacks. The expert believed that this year it seemed that the royals wanted to make up for lost time.