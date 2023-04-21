 
Comedian Frank Skinner receives royal honour

Comedian Frank Skinner has received a royal honour for his services to entertainment from Princess Anne.

The 66-year-old comedian received his royal honour during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Palace shared photo of Skinner with Princess Anne saying, “The Princess Royal presents comedian and broadcaster Frank Skinner with an MBE for his services to entertainment.

“Congratulations Frank and to all those who were honoured at today’s Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace.”

Later, Frank said on receiving the honour: "If I didn't make the Princess Royal laugh today I wouldn’t feel like I deserved the medal."

Frank, whose real name is Christopher Collins, further said that upon receiving notice of his honour, he thought there may have been an 'administrative error'.

