Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan lose their 'blue ticks' on Twitter

Showbiz
Friday Apr 21 2023
The true legends of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who has a massive fan following all across the world, have lost their blue ticks on twitter despite having a crazy number of followers.

Khan has 43.4 million followers on Twitter whereas Bachchan has 48.4 million follwers in total. Still their the legacy of blue ticks have been removed from their account.

This is because of the recent development made by Twitter itself; it is not any kind of glitch. The social media platform has removed the blue ticks from most of the accounts. Now, only those will have verified blue ticks who will be paying and getting the subscription for the Twitter blue.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue", announced Twitter in March.

The cost of susbcription is $8 per month on web and $11 per month through in-app payment on Android and iOS, reports.

Not only celebrities, but other renowned personalities, companies, brands and organizations have also lost their verification ticks.

On the other hand, cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and politicians namely Priyanka Gandhi, CM Yogi Adityanath and Rahul Gandhi have also lost their blue ticks on Twitter, reports Pinkvilla. 

