King Charles continues to support Prince William, Kate Middleton

Britain’s King Charles continued to extend support to his eldest son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton amid their alleged rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



The monarch extended support to the Prince and Princess of Wales as the couple visited Birmingham days before his coronation in May.

Palace, on behalf of the King, shared stunning photos of them on Twitter and Instagram simultaneously saying “The Prince and Princess of Wales have spent the day in Birmingham, celebrating the city’s diverse culture and heritage, as well as meeting future leaders in the creative industries.”

He also retweeted Kate and William’s video, the couple uploaded after visiting the Birmingham.

Prince William and Kate had posted the video with caption, “A fantastic day celebrating the diverse culture and thriving creative industries of Brum!”

King Charles supported William and Kate amid reports the Prince of Wales and Harry are still not on speaking terms.