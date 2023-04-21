 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles continues to support Prince William, Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

King Charles continues to support Prince William, Kate Middleton

Britain’s King Charles continued to extend support to his eldest son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton amid their alleged rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The monarch extended support to the Prince and Princess of Wales as the couple visited Birmingham days before his coronation in May.

Palace, on behalf of the King, shared stunning photos of them on Twitter and Instagram simultaneously saying “The Prince and Princess of Wales have spent the day in Birmingham, celebrating the city’s diverse culture and heritage, as well as meeting future leaders in the creative industries.”

He also retweeted Kate and William’s video, the couple uploaded after visiting the Birmingham.

Prince William and Kate had posted the video with caption, “A fantastic day celebrating the diverse culture and thriving creative industries of Brum!”

King Charles supported William and Kate amid reports the Prince of Wales and Harry are still not on speaking terms.

More From Royals:

'Ingrate' Harry targeted William after receiving donations from brother?

'Ingrate' Harry targeted William after receiving donations from brother?
Meghan Markle has started smoking?

Meghan Markle has started smoking?

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'
Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation video

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation
King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests video

King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests
Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie

Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie
Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement

Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?
Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight

Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight