 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says Chelsy Davy felt 'unseen' as he joined military

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about one difficult conversation with Chelsy Davy ahead of their breakup.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his former girlfriend felt unseen as soon as he decided to return to operations in the army.

He recalls: “I recall one difficult chat. What were we doing? Where were we heading? She knew I cared about her. But she felt unseen. I am not visual. She knew how desperate I was to go to war. How could she not forgive my being a bit detached? I was taken aback.”

Harry adds: “I explained that this was what I needed to do, the thing I’d wanted to do all my life, and I needed to do it with all my heart and soul. If that meant there was less heart and soul left over for anything or anyone else, well…I was sorry.”

Harry and Chelsy eventually broke up in 2010.

More From Entertainment:

Irina Shayk on criticism at start of her career: 'she'll never be a model'

Irina Shayk on criticism at start of her career: 'she'll never be a model'
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘well settled’ in US but ‘miss’ home in UK video

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘well settled’ in US but ‘miss’ home in UK
Scarlett Johansson reveals secret of her successful marriage to Colin Jost video

Scarlett Johansson reveals secret of her successful marriage to Colin Jost
Taylor Swift fans blast Joe Alwyn’s costar for posting photo of him post breakup video

Taylor Swift fans blast Joe Alwyn’s costar for posting photo of him post breakup
Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'
'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' spin-off to start streaming on May 4

'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' spin-off to start streaming on May 4
New court filing reveals why manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

New court filing reveals why manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

Prince Harry 'ordered' his typhoon to 'spare' attack at King Charles video

Prince Harry 'ordered' his typhoon to 'spare' attack at King Charles

King Charles takes 'climate change' work much like 'religion': Prince Harry video

King Charles takes 'climate change' work much like 'religion': Prince Harry
Prince Harry was told war in Afghanistan was 'much safer' than Iraq video

Prince Harry was told war in Afghanistan was 'much safer' than Iraq
Prince Harry shocked Princess Diana friend after calling her 'mom' video

Prince Harry shocked Princess Diana friend after calling her 'mom'
Nicholas Hoult shares his experience of losing Batman to Robert Pattinson

Nicholas Hoult shares his experience of losing Batman to Robert Pattinson