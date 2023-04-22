Prince Harry says Chelsy Davy felt 'unseen' as he joined military

Prince Harry is opening up about one difficult conversation with Chelsy Davy ahead of their breakup.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his former girlfriend felt unseen as soon as he decided to return to operations in the army.

He recalls: “I recall one difficult chat. What were we doing? Where were we heading? She knew I cared about her. But she felt unseen. I am not visual. She knew how desperate I was to go to war. How could she not forgive my being a bit detached? I was taken aback.”

Harry adds: “I explained that this was what I needed to do, the thing I’d wanted to do all my life, and I needed to do it with all my heart and soul. If that meant there was less heart and soul left over for anything or anyone else, well…I was sorry.”

Harry and Chelsy eventually broke up in 2010.