Sunday Apr 23 2023
K-pop idol Moonbin’s funeral procession and burial site will be kept private

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

The agency previously asked fans for privacy in a statement, asking to give the family space
Moonbin from the K-pop group ASTRO’s burial site and funeral processions will not be made public. His agency Fantagio released a statement on April 21st, revealing the family’s wish for privacy.

“This is Fantagio.

Moonbin’s funeral procession will be on April 22.

As previously announced, the funeral procession and burial site will not be revealed in accordance with the bereaved family’s wishes.

Once again, we ask for reporters’ generous understanding so that the ASTRO members and bereaved family can send the deceased off beautifully on his final journey.

Additionally, we thank everyone who has sent their deep condolences."

The agency previously asked fans for privacy in a statement, asking to give the family space to carry out his funeral in private without any interruptions. 

