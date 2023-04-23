 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle slams ‘ridiculous’ leak of letter she wrote to King Charles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

file footage

Meghan Markle is unhappy after a letter she allegedly wrote to King Charles to discuss ‘unconscious racial bias’ after her Oprah Winfrey interview leaked.

Earlier this week, a UK news outlet published some content of the said letter in which Meghan seems to have named the senior royal who allegedly raised concerns about the skin colour of her and Prince Harry’s son Archie.

The letter, unsurprisingly, led to chatter among royal enthusiasts that Meghan may have leaked it herself, however, the Duchess of Sussex has shut down speculations.

Responding to the publication of the letter itself and the ensuing frenzy, Meghan’s spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.”

The Sussex rep added: “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.” 

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves gets candid about his work in 'Speed' after 'Point Break'

Keanu Reeves gets candid about his work in 'Speed' after 'Point Break'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito home under threat from Oprah?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito home under threat from Oprah?
Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'

Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'
Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram video

Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram
'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor looks back at infamous red wedding scene

'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor looks back at infamous red wedding scene
Scarlett Johansson quashes feud rumors with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Iron Man 2'

Scarlett Johansson quashes feud rumors with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Iron Man 2'
'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films
Melanie Lynskey feared 'Yellowjackets' creators lacked a plan for the show

Melanie Lynskey feared 'Yellowjackets' creators lacked a plan for the show
'The Power' actor John Leguizamo carries $100 bills to tip valets, waiters

'The Power' actor John Leguizamo carries $100 bills to tip valets, waiters
'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster concerned 'film seems to be dying'

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster concerned 'film seems to be dying'

Former 'Super Mario Bros' actor John Leguizamo thinks diversity is just a ‘buzzword’ in Hollywood

Former 'Super Mario Bros' actor John Leguizamo thinks diversity is just a ‘buzzword’ in Hollywood
Lana Del Rey to headline London's BST Hyde Park

Lana Del Rey to headline London's BST Hyde Park