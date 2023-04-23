 
Royals
Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘holding up’ King Charles’ future

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Kate Middleton has just been hailed for holding up the entire Royal Family on her own back.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell issued these warnings.

His admissions were made during his interview with Dan Wootton from GB News.

During that chat, he claimed, “She has never put a foot wrong and in many ways, the future of the Royal Family rests on Kate’s shoulders, not William’s.”

“Kate is the one who is holding it all together. She is going to be the People’s Princess, in the footsteps of Diana.”

“I absolutely endorse that too. She is following her mother-in-law’s plan. One day, William will be King, Diana’s son will be King.”

“That will make me very happy. We’ve got to cross this bridge with Charles and Camilla because I’m a monarchist, we’ve got to.”

“It’s a short bridge, but on the other side, it’s King William and Queen Catherine.”

