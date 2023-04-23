 
Royals
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
Prince William, Harry’s rift shows ‘no signs of closing’

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Experts fear Prince William and Kate Middleton will never again offer any support to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal journalist Svar Nanan-Sen issued these shocking claims.

The admissions in question have been shared, in a report made by GB News.

He believes, “Kate and Prince William have turned their backs on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the divide between the couples shows no signs of closing.”

Before concluding, Mr Nanan-Sen also added, “King Charles is understood to be the only senior member of the Royal Family who is speaking to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

