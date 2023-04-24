 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Robach, TJ Holmes continue to flaunt their love

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Amy Robach, TJ Holmes continue to flaunt their love
Amy Robach, TJ Holmes continue to flaunt their love

Lovebirds Amy Robach and TJ Holmes continued to flaunt their love months after they were fired from the Good Morning America over their secret relationship.

The couple were spotted holding hands around New York City as their future at GMA hangs in the balance, according to the Daily Mail.

They were officially pulled from GMA in January this year.

Their outing also comes nearly about a month after Robach finalized her divorce from her husband Andrew Shue.

According to Us Weekly, the former GMA co-hosts romance continued to make headlines over the 2022 holidays when they were photographed cozying up to each other while at the airport in late December.

Two days after the pictures emerged, Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig.

They had tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine in 2013.

Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex wife Amy Ferson.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Trainor apologies after teachers remarks

Meghan Trainor apologies after teachers remarks
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thought they were ‘rich for life’ after selling ‘Good Will Hunting’ script

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thought they were ‘rich for life’ after selling ‘Good Will Hunting’ script
Keke Palmer: My son might become an actor

Keke Palmer: My son might become an actor
Keanu Reeves's insult will be removed from memoir: Matthew Perry

Keanu Reeves's insult will be removed from memoir: Matthew Perry
Ben Affleck feels ‘left down’ after Jennifer Lopez launches alcohol brand video

Ben Affleck feels ‘left down’ after Jennifer Lopez launches alcohol brand
'Ghosted worst film of 2023'

'Ghosted worst film of 2023'
Rita Ora: 'Taika Waititi changed my life forever'

Rita Ora: 'Taika Waititi changed my life forever'
'Queen Cleopatra' director defends Netflix documentary

'Queen Cleopatra' director defends Netflix documentary
Taylor Swift‘s inner circle not ‘surprised’ by Joe Alwyn split video

Taylor Swift‘s inner circle not ‘surprised’ by Joe Alwyn split
'Ghosted' director remembers on-set prank

'Ghosted' director remembers on-set prank
Kourtney Kardashian slams Shanna Moakler after she called her marriage to Travis Barker ‘weird’

Kourtney Kardashian slams Shanna Moakler after she called her marriage to Travis Barker ‘weird’
Matthew Rhys recalls costly 'James Bond' joke

Matthew Rhys recalls costly 'James Bond' joke