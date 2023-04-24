 
Royals
time Monday Apr 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton wants Prince William, Prince Harry to end their feud

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 24, 2023

File Footage

Kate Middleton has been reportedly trying to convince Prince William to put an end to his ongoing feud with Prince Harry, claimed expert.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal commentator Shannon Felton Spence discussed how close the Prince and Princess of Wales were with the Duke of Sussex before their fall-out.

Harry used to join Kate and William on number of public occasions before he stepped down as a working royal and made numerous attacks against his own family.

"Kate, William and Harry were very close. Catherine wants to mend the relationship between the brothers,” Spence said.

"Her own family is very close and has a tight-knit unit that includes the spouses and children of each of the Middleton siblings.

"No one enjoys being estranged from people who they care for. Catherine is not on a group chat encouraging everyone to work it out,” she added.

The expert continued: "But in her own way, within her own home and family, she does speak with William and to their staff about a way out of this estrangement.

"Everyone is hurt — all around. But they all know that long-term, this estrangement is not good for anyone."

