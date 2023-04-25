 
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Web Desk

Romeo Beckham sparks early marriage rumours like father David Beckham: Here's Why

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Romeo Beckham is painting the town red with ladylove Mia.

The couple has stirred rumours of an engagement this week with the latter spotting a new bling on her finger.

The 20-year-olds enjoyed a night out with their friends at Soho House in White City over the weekend. For the night out, the budding model was spotted in a green Adidas jacket with a pair of denim jeans.

Romeo and Mia began dating each other in September 2019. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year in September 

