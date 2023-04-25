 
Netflix drops 'The Witcher' S3 first look, fans react

Netflix drops The Witcher S3 first look, fans react

The Witcher fans flooded Twitter with emotional responses after Henry Cavill's first look image for season 3 was released.

As Netflix shared the season 3 look of the Geralt of Rivia, fans regretted the loss of the show’s lead star, with some saying it will “never be the same without him.”

“Henry Cavill was this show,” one fan commented.

While another tweeted, “sad to know this will be the last good season.”

“he can never be replaced,” a third said.

“I’ll only be watching this season for Henry Cavill,” a fan tweeted.

Previously, the Man of Steel star took to Instagram to break the news, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he concluded.

As the torch of Witcher passed to Hemsworth, he said, “As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

