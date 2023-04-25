Bella Hadid pens heartfelt birthday wish for ‘favourite chilling partner’ Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid took a trip down memory lane as she wished her elder sister, Gigi Hadid, on her 28th birthday.

In honour of her sister, Bella penned a heartfelt tribute alongside a carousel of photos from their childhood, some from behind the scenes of various shoots and shows.

Moreover, she shared some endearing moments with Gigi’s daughter, Khai – whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

“Happy birthday to @gigihadid my best friend , my confidant , my teacher , my logic , my most favorite chilling partner,” he began on her Instagram post.

“The gift that keeps on giving because you brought me my most favoritest gift in the world miss Khaibaloo . Calm cool collected kind loving hard working angelic creative brilliant fun thoughtful PURE , the list of all of the reasons I love you could go on for days,” gushed Bella.

“I wish I could have felt better to celebrate you at Disney but I am always with you in spirit and your #1 cheerleader 365 days a year. I love you so much it hurts.”

In the comment section, Gigi commented on the post, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY BELLOOONI.”

Gigi celebrated her birthday at Disney reliving her Little Mermaid dream. The supermodel posted glimpses of her bash on her IG Stories.

She pranced around the at Walt Disney World, while lip-syncing to a cover of the iconic Part of Your World.



The model also shared footage of fireworks shooting off at the park, and blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, which featured a childhood photo of her posing with Disney character Cinderella, via People Magazine.