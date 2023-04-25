 
Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello reunion reportedly going smoothly

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are seemingly enjoying their Summer of Love.

Following their split in 2021 after two years of dating, the Señorita singers was spotted locking lips at Coachella last weekend.

Sources now claim that the pair seem to be getting their spark back amid their many outings. “They are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out,” the insider told People Magazine. “They have been hanging out just the two of them.”

The source added that the pair’s reunion seems to be going smoothly. “They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected.”

After their Coachella outing, the two musicians were sighted in a series of public outings as they held hands and seemingly looked to rekindle their romance.

On April 19th, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, were then seen holding hands while walking together in the Venice neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Australian journalist Jessica Rendall, who captured video of the pair, told People at the time that all seemed well between them.

“I must’ve had a very shocked look on my face because Shawn gave me a knowing smirk as they walked past,” she said. “They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together.”

Following this, Cabello seemingly referenced their Coachella meet-up in a new song snippet that she shared on Instagram.

The two singers were friends for several years before they started dating in 2019, and when they broke up in November 2021, they declared their intention to “continue to be best friends” in a joint statement.

