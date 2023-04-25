 
Royals
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Inside the sweet bond between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince Louis seems to be following the footsteps of his elder siblings as he grows up.

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who celebrated his fifth birthday with lots of fanfare, has his elder siblings looking out for him, especially his big sister.

Kate and William are also parents to firstborn son Prince George, 9, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that Charlotte “always looks out” for her baby brother and even helps him with his homework. “She has really taken him under her wing,” the source said.

Last year, Louis made quite a few headlines for his antics during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year. The young royal was seen sticking his tongue at his mom.

However, Louis did not attend Elizabeth’s state funeral which came a few months later. Although, he tagged along his family during annual Christmas Day and Easter morning services in December 2022 and April 2023, respectively.

“Louis has changed so much over the last year and has really grown into his own. He’s such a character — a charismatic soul who lights up with his fun-loving personality and a real little chatterbox,” the source added to Us Weekly.

“He can be a little shy around new people, but it rarely takes long for him to warm up. You can put him in almost any social situation, and he’ll adapt.”

Moreover, many eagle-eyed royal fans noted that Princess Charlotte was ‘keeping an eye on her brother’, and ‘looking back to check on him’, during King Charles’ first Easter as the monarch earlier this month.

