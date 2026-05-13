Princess Kate receives roaring welcome as she steps out in Reggio Emilia

The Princess of Wales, who has embarked on her first-ever solo overseas tour to Italy after her cancer battle, stepped out in a stunning powder blue tailored trouser suit on Wednesday.

Kate had arrived for a two-day visit in Reggio Emilia in northern Italy for her passion project, Centre for Early Years development.

As she stepped out of her vehicle for her inaugural engagement at Piazza Camillo Prampolini, she was greeted by the hoards of crowds waiting for her glimpse. Mayor Marco Massari was also waiting for the royal outside the square.

Catherine will be awarded the town’s highest honour – the ‘Primo Tricolore’ – in recognition of her work on early years development of children.

This is a significant step in Princess Kate’s royal duties after she recovered from her cancer battle last year.

Prior to Kate’s arrival, a royal aide revealed that the Princess is feeling “energised, enthused and excited” about her work as she is ready to kick off a global mission in her work.

“I think it is only right that her first international trip since her illness is one that is focused on an issue that is committed to championing for decades to come and is a real issue that she wants to shine a spotlight on,” the aide had said.