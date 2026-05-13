Princess Charlotte gets special favour from King Charles: Details

King Charles is widely known for being a workaholic but at the same time holds a reputation for being a doting grandfather to the three children of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Even though the public interaction between the monarch and his grandchildren are a rare sight, limited to the annual royal calendar dates. However, the public is unaware of the very close bond Charles shares with the young royals.

It was previously reported that Charles always wanted to have a daughter. Hence it comes as no surprise that the King has a very close relationship with Princess Charlotte, according to royal biographer Robert Jobson.

“He totally adores her,” the author told Hello! magazine. “She loves it when he reads to her in his funny voices.”

He added, “They don’t call him Grandpa King, they call him Grandpa Wales.”

The update comes after King Charles was seen sharing a sweet moment with Charlotte, during the Easter Sunday service. As the King and his wife, Queen Camilla were entering the chapel, Charles took a moment to pat Charlotte’s shoulder.

She was seen beaming afterwards, clearly delighted by the attention of her grandpa.

Charlotte is believed to possess the capabilities of her mum Kate Middleton and her grand-aunt Princess Anne. She marked her 11th birthday earlier this month, and also received a nod from Buckingham Palace on her special day.