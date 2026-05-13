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Royal family honours Queen Camilla as Princess Kate rift fades

King Charles office releases important message in Kate Middleton's absence
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 13, 2026

Royal family honours Queen Camilla as Princess Kate rift fades
Royal Family puts Queen Camilla centre stage as Princess Kate rift fades

Queen Camilla stole the limelight in her elegant white gown and shining crown after the talks surrounding the beef between her and Princess Kate settled.

On May 13, King Charles and his wife attended the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster.

Buckingham Palace released official photos from the significant event alongside the details.

As per the King's team, "The ceremonial event formally marks the beginning of each parliamentary year.

"It is the only regular occasion when the three constituent parts of Parliament - the Sovereign, the House of Lords, and the House of Commons - meet."

King Charles opened the parliament as Sovereign for the third time.

The royal couple arrived at the gathering in a carriage procession from the Palace.

King Charles read a speech written by His Majesty’s Government, which sets out legislation for the year.

Royal family honours Queen Camilla as Princess Kate rift fades

It is to be noted here that Queen Camilla's solo portrait has been shared on the royal family's Instagram stories, seen as an honour for the King's wife.

This comes after the Queen met with the Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton at Clarence House for a dog event, putting a full stop on rumours of a rift between her and Kate. 

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