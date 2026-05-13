Princess Kate puts her warmth on display in sweet interaction with kids

Kate Middleton won hearts within minutes of arriving in Italy with her heartwarming interaction with children.

Kensington Palace released the first photo from Catherine's arrival in Reggio Emilia.

The statement reads, "Arriving in Reggio Emilia, a city shaped by its belief in children and in the environments, relationships and connections that help them thrive in their early years."

The Princess of Wales met with "local families, educators, and community members whose shared care for early childhood continues to shape everyday life here - recognising that investment in early childhood development is of critical importance."

The highlight of her day was meeting little ones waiting for her among the crowd.

Dressed in a stunning mermaid blue suit, the doting mother of George, Charlotte and Louis sat down to interact with the kids, surely making their day.

Fans in the comments section showered love on Kate's compassion and kindness. Some dubbed her Children's Princess.

"She's the Moment! The jewel of a nation," a fan wrote.

"She's a natural. Beautiful, caring, approachable princess," another said.