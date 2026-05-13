King Charles forced to avoid Prince Harry as he closes to embrace him

King Charles went through the emotional moments during his trip to the US, where Prince Harry lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The monarch, 77, reportedly avoided meeting his estranged son Harry as Queen Camilla opposed the idea of their reunion during their trip to the United States.

The Duke of Sussex was allegedly disappointed he would not see the King even though he understands that Charles' trip was scheduled way in advance and that his calendar will be jam-packed.

But he's still extremely disappointed he couldn't have been squeezed in somehow. It would've meant the world to him.

According to insiders, Queen Camilla did not want the two men to reunite in the US as she knew the meeting would create a new drama to overshadow their important trip.

"She thinks Harry has caused untold trouble for his father and the royal family, and she has no interest in patching things up. Charles feels he has no choice but to go along with Camilla," the source claimed to Radar.

Camilla's resentment of Harry goes back to 2020, when the prince and his American-born wife, Meghan Markle, 44, left the royal family and made a new life for themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito, Calif. – including giving royals-bashing interviews and selling his memoir, Spare, and a tell-all docuseries.

"Camilla hates that Harry and Meghan are still shamelessly cashing in on their royal titles," the source explained.

Whatever the cause, the father-son duo missed another opportunity to reconcile as neither of them made any extraordinary effort to bridge the distance, even when the King got closer to embrace them during his historic visit.