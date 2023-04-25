Kelly Clarkson gives advice to control tears during emotional performance

Kelly Clarkson gave epic advice for contestants to avoid crying during an emotional performance, on the latest episode of The Voice Season 23.

During The Voice knockout rounds on Monday, team Niall's Ross Clayton and Jerome Godwin III set the stage on fire.

With Clayton performing on Steely Dan's Dirty Work, while, Godwin III chose to sing Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved.

All the coaches agreed that Clayton's performance was pitch-perfect. However, Godwin III kind of made a mistake in singing a ballad song instead of his usual tempo performance.

After his performance, Kelly said that Godwin III had a "wall up" because she didn't feel his emotion while onstage as she expected.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the Because of You singer then shared a piece of advice on how she keeps herself contended while giving emotional performances.

"Sometimes, I feel a song so much that I have to go dead inside," Clarkson said "'Cause I don't want to bawl."

Clarkson, who has always let her emotions shine through onstage, as she has songs documenting her love and falling out with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

"It was a very personal record," she said of her lead single Mine for her upcoming album, Chemistry.

"It was very good for me to be able to experience the whole relationship on this album because to diminish something to just bad would be a disservice," she added.

Clarkson also admitted the fact that she wasn't sure if she was ready to talk about it.

"I was very worried about it because I didn't know if I'd want to talk about it all the time, 'cause I don't enjoy that," she shared about putting her personal life so boldly on display.

"But I think that it's very important to still be the same artist I've been my whole career, which is very open and honest" she added.