 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Michelle Obama shares two cents on 30-year marriage to Barack Obama

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Michelle Obama shares two cents on 30-year marriage to Barack Obama
Michelle Obama shares two cents on 30-year marriage to Barack Obama

Michelle Obama has recently addressed marriage struggles during her 30-year-plus union to Barack Obama on the final episode of The Light Podcast.

While speaking to interviewer Oprah Winfrey, the former first lady opened up about her marriage struggles with two different personalities living under one roof.

“Barack wants to talk rationally, and I'm like ‘rational?’” said the 59-year-old.

Michelle stated, “I am more hot-headed than the Barack.”

“Don't come to me with sense — I'm angry! Don't come to me with your three bullet points — you better get out of here and let me cool down!” explained the author of Becoming.

Michelle disclosed that her and her husband's personality differences also mattered when they express themselves.

“Because his family lived far away and travelled a lot, he had to learn to love at a distance,” she mentioned.

Michelle noted, “And that means there are more words said, more love exchanged, more physical, you know, ‘I love yous’.”

The author also pointed out, “I grew up with everybody within eight blocks of each other, all my aunts and uncles and great uncles and cousins.”

“So, we were with each other, every weekend, twice a weekend. So, it was like, 'Bye.' I don't have to tell you I love you because I'm going to see you Saturday,” confessed Michelle.

The Light We Carry author also added that love, to her, means “showing up and, also, doing the laundry”.

In the end, Michelle realised that marriage is a work in progress.

"I believe more of us have to be honest about the work that it takes to build a life with another person,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with Erin Darke

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with Erin Darke

Amir Khan reveals he didn’t enjoy his wedding to Faryal Makhdoom: Here’s why

Amir Khan reveals he didn’t enjoy his wedding to Faryal Makhdoom: Here’s why
Zendaya celebrates beau Tom Holland’s latest career milestone

Zendaya celebrates beau Tom Holland’s latest career milestone

Gigi Hadid turns her ‘dream wish’ into reality on 28th birthday

Gigi Hadid turns her ‘dream wish’ into reality on 28th birthday
K-pop group Billlie ends comeback promotions

K-pop group Billlie ends comeback promotions
Seventeen’s Wonwoo and The8 reveal their favourite lyrics from new album

Seventeen’s Wonwoo and The8 reveal their favourite lyrics from new album
K-pop group Seventeen’s S. Coups and DK discuss their continuous growth

K-pop group Seventeen’s S. Coups and DK discuss their continuous growth
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin headed towards Emmy nomination

'Succession' star Kieran Culkin headed towards Emmy nomination
Kelly Clarkson gives advice to control tears during emotional performance

Kelly Clarkson gives advice to control tears during emotional performance
Beyoncé asked to cut explicit verses from 'Savage' remix: Megan Thee Stallion

Beyoncé asked to cut explicit verses from 'Savage' remix: Megan Thee Stallion
GameStop movie 'Dumb Money' shows teaser at CinemaCon 2023

GameStop movie 'Dumb Money' shows teaser at CinemaCon 2023
K-pop soloist IU discusses her chemistry with ‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon

K-pop soloist IU discusses her chemistry with ‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon