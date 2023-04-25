 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hajj 2023: Pakistani pilgrims to be provided accommodation near Masjid-e-Nabawi, says minister

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mahmood (L) meets Undersecretary of Saudi Arabias Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman al-Bijawi in Madina on April 25, 2023. — APP
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mahmood (L) meets Undersecretary of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman al-Bijawi in Madina on April 25, 2023. — APP

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mahmood said Tuesday that Pakistanis participating in this year's Hajj would be provided accommodation close to the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina.

He made the comment in a meeting with Undersecretary of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Bijawi in Madina. 

During the meeting, the future strategy of Hajj arrangements, pilgrimage to Madina and facilities on the road to Makkah were discussed in detail.

Mahmood said accommodation and food arrangements for pilgrims during their stay in Madina would be finalised soon, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also appreciated Saudi Arabian authorities' arrangements for people at the two holiest mosques during Ramazan.

Separately, the minister also advised pilgrims to learn how to use the Saudi mobile application 'Nusuk' for offering nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabawi's Riaz-ul-Jannah.

He said efforts were underway to ensure that half of the pilgrims who perform Hajj on the 'Government Hajj Scheme' complete the pilgrimage to Madina before Hajj.

Last month, Mufti Abdul Shakoor — the late minister for religious affairs — said that 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims would perform Hajj this year.

The estimated Hajj cost for the northern region — which includes Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sialkot — is Rs1,175,000 while for the southern region, it is Rs1,165,000.

Hajj 2023 fares unveiled

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had already announced that its pre-Hajj operation would start on May 21 and continue till August 12 during which the national flag carrier would lift 38,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

“Pre Hajj operation will commence from 1st Zilqad till 4th Zilhajj, 1444 corresponding to Gregorian date 21st May till 22nd June 2023 (subject to moon sighting),” according to PIA Hajj circular.

The national flag carrier has decided to charge fares in US dollars for the second year in a row and fixed the fares for pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia under the private Hajj scheme from $870 to $1180 for the Southern region that includes Karachi, Quetta, Sukkur, Hyderabad.

This decision came after the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony decided to allocate a 50% special quota in the Government Hajj Scheme-2023 for the pilgrims who will pay in US dollars.

On the other hand, the airfares for the pilgrims from the northern region were in the range of $910 to $1,220. The northern sector includes Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, and other cities.

The cost of a complete government Hajj scheme-based pilgrimage would be Rs1.25 million.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan sees PTI in power next year

Imran Khan sees PTI in power next year

Swat blast: Inquiry report rules out terror attack

Swat blast: Inquiry report rules out terror attack
Pervaiz Rashid calls for legal action against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar after audio leak

Pervaiz Rashid calls for legal action against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar after audio leak
Oxford Scholarship launched for deserving students from Pakistan

Oxford Scholarship launched for deserving students from Pakistan
Imran Khan’s security chief Ghumman not a money-launderer: brother-in-law

Imran Khan’s security chief Ghumman not a money-launderer: brother-in-law

Six takeaways from ISPR DG’s maiden presser

Six takeaways from ISPR DG’s maiden presser
'Negative growth': PBS extends digital census date till April 30

'Negative growth': PBS extends digital census date till April 30
Husain Haqqani serves notice to Imran Khan over regime change, Bajwa allegations

Husain Haqqani serves notice to Imran Khan over regime change, Bajwa allegations
MQM-P seeks resignations from lawmakers over census reservations

MQM-P seeks resignations from lawmakers over census reservations
Ahead of SC hearing on polls date, PM 'calls meeting' of allies tomorrow

Ahead of SC hearing on polls date, PM 'calls meeting' of allies tomorrow
PML-N proposes moving Supreme Judicial Council for code of conduct violation

PML-N proposes moving Supreme Judicial Council for code of conduct violation
Over 200 more stranded Pakistanis reach Port Sudan

Over 200 more stranded Pakistanis reach Port Sudan