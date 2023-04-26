Halsey ‘amicably’ splits from boyfriend Alev Aydin after two years of dating

Halsey and Alev Aydin have “amicably” called it quits after two years of dating, per sources cited by E! News.

“The split was amicable,” the insider shared, “and they plan to co-parent.”

However, the Be Kind singer is now seeking full custody of their one-year-old son, Ender Ridley. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the 28-year-old filed for full physical custody on April 5.

Halsey — who uses “they/them” pronouns — requested joint legal custody and joint expenses with visitation rights.

Neither Halsey nor Aydin has addressed their split on social media, but a source close to the singer said the pair are on good terms. Since the Without Me singer plans on taking their son on tour, the insider shared that they “just had to file that way.”

The source added that “it’s a formality so the singer can bring their son with them.”

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, was first linked to Alev in January 2021.

While the two originally met because he was supposed to work on a project with the 28-year-old, their love story was played out in Halsey's So Good music video, which was directed by Alev.

“Alev and i first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life," Halsey wrote in a June 2022 Instagram post. “we started a family and now he’s written and directed this little film about OUR life. the pangs of longing for what could be…and what became.”

The Closer singer announced they were expecting their first child in January 2021, while simultaneously confirming their relationship with the 40-year-old.