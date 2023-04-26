 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Laura Dern's mom originally against her acting

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Laura Derns mom originally against her acting

Hollywood megastar Diane Ladd revealed she was against daughter Laura Dern's dreams to become an actress. Instead, she tried to convince her to become a lawyer or a doctor.

Speaking to Live with Kelly & Mark about their upcoming book Honey, Baby, Mine, written by the mother-daughter duo.

"I fell in love with it," Dern told hosts when she performed as an extra in her mother's movie Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, directed by Martin Scorsese.

"Scorsese let me be an extra, sitting at the counter watching these amazing artists work together,” she added.

Following, Ladd remembered The Jurassic Park actor told her about her actor’s aspirations.

"I said no," Ladd continued. "I dissuaded her. I said, 'No, honey, no, no, no.' Look, be a lawyer, be a doctor. I said, 'If you're going to save somebody's life as a doctor, nobody's going to care if your chin points when you cry or your butt is too big.' She fooled me. She said, 'Oh, mommy, you encourage everybody, you say [to] use the gifts God gave you,' and she said, 'If God gave me a gift, let me use it now, I'll be so bored with it later I won't even want to do that.'"

Meanwhile, Dern proved to become one of the most successful actors of her time, netting three Oscar nominations while bagging one in 2020 for playing a divorce attorney in The Marriage Story.

"Some people say, 'Never meet your heroes,'" Dern added amid her Oscars acceptance speech. "But sometimes, if you're blessed, you get them as your parents."

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson to avoid mentioning Kim Kardashian during ‘Saturday Night Live’ video

Pete Davidson to avoid mentioning Kim Kardashian during ‘Saturday Night Live’
'Star Wars' Carrie Fisher to award Hollywood tribute

'Star Wars' Carrie Fisher to award Hollywood tribute

Madonna reflects on difficult road to success in emotional post: 'Overwhelmed with gratitude'

Madonna reflects on difficult road to success in emotional post: 'Overwhelmed with gratitude'
Halsey ‘amicably’ splits from boyfriend Alev Aydin after two years of dating

Halsey ‘amicably’ splits from boyfriend Alev Aydin after two years of dating
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter Rumer welcomes first baby

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter Rumer welcomes first baby
Ed Sheeran gives 'smoking gun' evidence of copying 'Thinking Out Loud': Lawyer video

Ed Sheeran gives 'smoking gun' evidence of copying 'Thinking Out Loud': Lawyer
Prince Harry talks about 'flamboyant' affection from King Charles with cheek kiss video

Prince Harry talks about 'flamboyant' affection from King Charles with cheek kiss
Taliban were to throw everything to kill me in Afghanistan: Prince Harry video

Taliban were to throw everything to kill me in Afghanistan: Prince Harry
Prince Harry says presence in Afghanistan became 'worst kept secret' video

Prince Harry says presence in Afghanistan became 'worst kept secret'
Prince William accused of settling phone-hacking claim for 'very large sum'

Prince William accused of settling phone-hacking claim for 'very large sum'
Ed Sheeran gives statement as he appears in US court

Ed Sheeran gives statement as he appears in US court
Prince Harry was told to 'get a room' after 'flirting' with female pilot video

Prince Harry was told to 'get a room' after 'flirting' with female pilot