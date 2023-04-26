Meghan Markle, Harry hang out with employees amid Hollywood freeze-out

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen hanging out with a group of their employees as reports of their waning popularity in Hollywood do the rounds.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex painted a picture of a perfectly happy couple at the Lakers vs Grizzlies match at the Crypto Arena, and looked comfortable with their group of friends, which mainly included their employees, amid reports that they are being ‘iced out’ in Hollywood.

As noted by The Telegraph, Meghan and Harry sat in a luxury corporate box at the game with her business manager Andrew Meyer, Hollywood lawyer Rick Genow, a longtime legal aide for Meghan, and ShaMya Williams, who joined the couple’s Archewell Productions in 2021.

Other Archewell employees present at the game included communications manager Maren Thomas and head of unscripted, Chanel Pysnik, who has previously worked with Disney+ and CNN and joined the Sussexes in 2021.

The outing marked Harry and Meghan’s first joint outing since announcing that Prince Harry will be flying to the UK for King Charles’ coronation, with Meghan staying back in the US with their kids, Archie and Lilibet.