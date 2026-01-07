Meghan Markle reveals her 'intention' amid Prince Harry's travel plans

The Duchess has not been to the UK since 2022, nor have the couple's children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4

Meghan Markle has revealed her intention for the next few weeks as Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK.

In her latest newsletter to subscribers of her lifestyle brand As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on slowing things down after a busy year that included her return to Instagram, the launch of her brand, and the premiere of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

“With the rush of the holiday season behind us, we look ahead with an intention to begin the new year at a gentler pace,” the 44-year-old wrote. She encouraged readers to create “space for moments that matter – shared over a cup of tea, by candlelight, or simply taking a pause when the day allows.”

Meghan described the mindset as “its own kind of resolution,” adding that “how you start matters.”

The Sussexes spent Christmas at their Montecito home, where Meghan also shared personal family traditions in a festive message to subscribers. She described wrapping presents late at night, checking that “Santa” had eaten his treats, and planning a relaxed day filled with board games, music and “endless grazing.”

The last time the Sussexes were in the UK as a family was in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee. Most recently in September, Harry made a solo trip back home where he finally reunited with his father King Charles III.

Now, the Duke of Sussex is set to attend the start of his High Court legal claim against Associated Newspapers Limited on January 12, though his exact arrival date remains unclear.

While Harry is expected to make the trip, Meghan will reportedly not be joining him. Instead, the former Suits actress is set to remain in California with their two children — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 — as she focuses on family life and a more measured start to the year.