Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Dune Part Two' teases Austin Butler as 'psychotic serial killer'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Austin Butler is all set to appear in Denis Villeneuve-helmed Dune as footage for upcoming Part Two was unveiled at Warner Bros. CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Speaking at the panel with the rest of the film's stars, the director said, “It was a privilege for me to bring Austin on board to ask him to play some kind of Olympic sword master mixed with a psychotic serial killer. And I'm very proud of what he brought to the movie."

Moreover, in the fantasy film’s sequel, the Fremen warrior Chani, played by Zendaya, will be present more on-screen compared to the previous installment.

"She's not just in dreams this time," Zendaya teased at CinemaCon.

“It was such an incredible experience being on set with these two and exploring this character. I only got a small time to learn who she was [in the first film], and now I feel like she's a part of myself. Developing this love story where there's so much pain and stress and turmoil, and trying to find the balance of these two young people trying to grow up while there's so much pressure on top of that, being a warrior for your people… it was really, really special."

Dune: Part Two will open in theaters on Nov. 3.

