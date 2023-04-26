Two soldiers martyred in shootout with terrorists in Khyber District

Martyred soldiers Sepoy Basit Ali (L) and Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah (R). — ISPR

Two militants killed, four others injured.

Weapons, ammunition recovered from slain terrorists.

Security forces determined to eliminate menace of terrorism: ISPR.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during a fire exchange with the terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the military's media wing, the soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location which resulted in the killing of two terrorists while four others got injured.

The statement said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

"However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah (age 26 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Sepoy Basit Ali (age 24 years, resident of District Peshawar) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat," said ISPR.

It further said that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.



As Pakistan remains gripped by the spate of terror attacks for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.

The National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces and LEAs to accelerate action against them.