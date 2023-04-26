Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘Real Housewives’ over recent outing

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dubbed the ‘Real Housewives’ by a royal expert, who took major digs at the couple after they headed out for a Lakers game in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted with a group of Archewell employees and close friends at the Crypto Stadium in Los Angeles for a LA Lakers game, with photos of the two cosying up in the luxury box going viral.

News AU’s Daniela Elser said of the date night: “Like two Real Housewives eager to shore up their celebrity credentials, here we have the King’s son and daughter-in-law indulging in one of the staple La La Land attention-seeking plays that is so blatant I thought it had gone the way of the flip phone and Paris Hilton’s pretend bimbo act.”

Elser then went on to slam Prince Harry, questioning: “What the hell has happened to Harry?”

“Why does his life now more closely resemble that of some Vanderpump Rules ‘star’ rather than the man who once promised to “to uphold the values” of the late Queen?” Elser wrote.

The expert further stated: “There can be no greater and more perfect illustration of how stratospherically divergent Harry’s life is from his elder brother’s William’s than these two sets of images taken only hours apart…

Elser then likened Harry and Meghan to the Kardashians, saying: “Kardashian-lite vanity outing versus sombre duty. In fact, Kim Kardashian, her daughter and her mother Kris Jenner were also at the Lakers game.”