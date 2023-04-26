Prince Harry forcing Archie, Lilibet to grow up without grandpas

Experts have just branded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “awful” for trying to rob Archie and Lilibet the chance to know their grandpa before he’s crowned King of England.



Renowned writer Jennifer Selway made these shocking claims.

Her claims were shared in a piece for Express UK, that reads, “Harry can mooch around looking petulant and hard done by. Then he will fly off to his hen house in California even before the Platinum Jubilee Coach has trundled back to Buck House for the after-party. Byeee!”

“But they cut it pretty fine, didn’t they? The negotiations between the Sussex camp and the Palace were said to be like ‘ping pong’.”

“Why do things have to be so difficult? My guess is nobody in the business of organising the Coronation wanted Meghan within a thousand miles of the event. But they had to pretend they did so as not to cause even more acrimony. “No we really, really want you to come,” the courtiers would say, fingers crossed behind backs.”

“But I must say, I would have enjoyed sensing the temperature drop 10 degrees as the Sussexes walked into the Abbey with Meghan doing her haughty-in-a-hat routine.”

“More seriously – isn’t it a shame that because of the family feud, Archie and even Lilibet – when adult – won’t be able to look back to their long-ago, dimly remembered trip to London when their grandpa was crowned King and history made?”