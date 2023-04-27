 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Prince William spent 'large sum of money' on charity'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Prince William spent large sum of money on charity

Prince William received a large sum of money in a 2020 settlement with the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's media empire for phone hacking, said court documents submitted by his brother Harry in phone hacking trial.

defending the Prince of Wales, royal author Angela Levin said, "Apparently 100 % of William's phone hacking settlement money went to charity."

Taking aim at the Duke of Sussex, she said, "Harry's jealousy of his brother knows no bounds."

Her claims couldn't be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Harry is all set to face his brother at the coronation of their father next month.

The Duke of Sussex seems to have embarrassed William by violating his privacy.

After the revelations, an impression has been created that William took some kind of hush money from the newspaper.

The palace has refused to comment on the claims made by Harry in his court documents.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry speaks for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in court

Prince Harry speaks for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in court

SHOCKING! Jennifer Aniston approves of online attack on Harry and Meghan

SHOCKING! Jennifer Aniston approves of online attack on Harry and Meghan

King Charles's sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

King Charles's sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

Meghan Markle 'injected issue of race' to spark firestorm around Buckingham Palace?

Meghan Markle 'injected issue of race' to spark firestorm around Buckingham Palace?
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy stopped him making joke about Kate Middleton 'killer legs' at wedding

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy stopped him making joke about Kate Middleton 'killer legs' at wedding
Prince Harry forcing Archie, Lilibet to grow up without grandpas video

Prince Harry forcing Archie, Lilibet to grow up without grandpas
King Charles bid for a Coronation on Archie’s birthday is ‘selfishness’ video

King Charles bid for a Coronation on Archie’s birthday is ‘selfishness’
Prince Harry ‘completely in isolation, in the freezer’ video

Prince Harry ‘completely in isolation, in the freezer’
Prince Harry feeling ‘jaded’ with US lifestyle video

Prince Harry feeling ‘jaded’ with US lifestyle
Prince Harry’s ‘haunted by being the spare’: ‘It's incredibly toxic' video

Prince Harry’s ‘haunted by being the spare’: ‘It's incredibly toxic'
Kate Middleton's future royal role revealed

Kate Middleton's future royal role revealed
Meghan Markle accused of hijacking Charles’ coronation limelight with LA outing video

Meghan Markle accused of hijacking Charles’ coronation limelight with LA outing