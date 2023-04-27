'Prince William spent 'large sum of money' on charity'

Prince William received a large sum of money in a 2020 settlement with the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's media empire for phone hacking, said court documents submitted by his brother Harry in phone hacking trial.

defending the Prince of Wales, royal author Angela Levin said, "Apparently 100 % of William's phone hacking settlement money went to charity."

Taking aim at the Duke of Sussex, she said, "Harry's jealousy of his brother knows no bounds."



Her claims couldn't be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Harry is all set to face his brother at the coronation of their father next month.

The Duke of Sussex seems to have embarrassed William by violating his privacy.

After the revelations, an impression has been created that William took some kind of hush money from the newspaper.

The palace has refused to comment on the claims made by Harry in his court documents.