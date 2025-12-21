Sandringham hit with setback as new details emerge days before Christmas

The Sandringham House hold a special significance to the royal family, not only for its history, but also for the personal connection it has with each of its members.

Every year, the family gathers at the monarch’s personal estate for a tradition that has been passed on by generations and preserved for the next ones. Even though all the royal residences are decked in festive décor for Christmas, there is a much more sentimental touch added as the whole family reunited under one roof.

Although, it what appears to be an unfortunate turn of events, the innocent perception of the house has been marred owing to the Andrew Mountbatten-Winsdors, whose actions continue to haunt the royals in a never-ending cycle.

In the light of the recently-released Epstein files, it was revealed that ex-prince Andrew used Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Sandringham House for at least one Jeffrey Epstein-related encounter.

A black and white image of Andrew is released in which he lies across the lap of five women, with paedophile financier Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell in it.

The image is one of the thousands released by the US Department of Justice on Friday. The new revelations are understood to irk Palace and the royals alike. There was a hope that if Andrew has been completely cut off of his royal ties – the honours and titles including the Prince style – would keep the headlines at bay.

Unfortunately, that it is not the case as the Andrew-Epstein saga continues on even as 2026 inches closer.