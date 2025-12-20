Prince George joins William to embrace Diana's legacy in touching Christmas video

Prince George steals hearts with dad William in touching Christmas video

Prince George has finally begun to prepare for his destined role as a royal by participating in philanthropic work, following the example set by his parents Prince William and Princess Kate and his grandmother the late Princess Diana.

William and Georges won hearts as they served up Christmas cheer with The Passage, the same homeless shelter the late Princess took a young William to in 1993.

The video, released by Kensington Palace on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, attracted massive likes and hearts fronm the royal fans.

William and George's gesture to join volunteers and staff at The Passage to prepare Christmas lunch reveals their future strategy.

Future monarch George made a great use of his holidays, stepping up to support his dad's philanthropic work.

He teamed up with his dad to ease the suffering of the communities. The two have similar thoughts and a vision to end homelessness. They also support wildlife conservation and charity work.

George, 12, was all smiles and in high spirits as he joined his father to help a homelessness charity in Westminster. He assisted in making Christmas lunch for 150 people.

The move mirrored one his father made with Princess Diana at a similar age, passing a family legacy of compassion to the next generation.

With his moving gesture, William has told the world that teh legacy of his mother will never end.

Diana taught her two sons a leasson of serving others. She used to take them along to charity visits even at their young age, particularly those with a focus on tackling homelessness.