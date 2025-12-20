Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla's calculated power play unfolds

Kate Midddleton, Queen Camilla's calculated power play unfolds

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate's one recent gesture suggests dynamic shifts in how the monarchy operates, leaving many wondering what's next for the royals.

Royal women appear united in harmony during royal engagements as they have nothing more important than bolstering the royal family's reputation.

Despite Camilla and Kate's steadfastness and loyalty to the Firm, whispers persist - do these two powerhouses share an unbreakable bond, or is there more beneath the surface?

The two influential women stole the spotlight with their giant tiaras at a State Banquet for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife at Windsor Castle on December 3.

She made headlines as she wore her largest tiara at the event, allegedly leaving the Queen seething over what she viewed as an "audacious power play."

The mother-of-three left everyone in awe as she wore the Oriental Circlet Tiara, a historic piece commissioned by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1853, which was adorned with 2,600 diamonds and rubies.

Her decision to wear such a striking headpiece coincided with a week in which Kate took centre stage at multiple high-profile engagements, including her annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on December 5.

The event, undoubtedly, presented Kate and William with a lot of authority, almost as if Buckingham Palace were theirs.

Sources claimed the choice of tiara, paired with Kate's poised hosting and a festive photograph with Prince William, 43, contributed to Camilla, 78, feeling sidelined.

A source claimed that Camilla allegedly considered this unacceptable and expressed her "frustration" to courtiers and senior royals.

On the other hand, Kate has stepped up to take on more responsibilities across royal duties.

Meanwhile, Camilla is allegedly seeing it as a change in influence and authority.

"Camilla was reportedly furious that Kate wore the enormous tiara at the banquet. She viewed it as yet another obvious move by Kate to steal the spotlight," one insider told RadradOnline.

The Royal Voluntary Service and the palace confirmed Camilla will not participate in their Festive Spread event this year to celebrate the incredible volunteers.