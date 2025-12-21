Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward drop 2025 Christmas Card with cheeky note

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward drop 2025 Christmas Card with cheeky message

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who have been married for 26 years, have exuded the easy chemistry they share during their many public appearances whilst remaining focused on the task.

The close bond the couple shares was once again put on display as Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie released their official Christmas Card 2025, which also included their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and Earl James of Wessex.

For the festive season, they chose a few photos from the Japan trip which they undertook in September on behalf of King Charles.

“Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the printed message read and it was signed by Sophie, Edward, Louise and James, who marked his 18th birthday days prior.

It was followed by two individual images of the Sophie and Edward followed by a witty remark describing the scene.

“Above: Sophie taking the high road and Edward taking the slightly wobbly one!”

The description for the one on the insider read: “sizing up each other at the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena, Tokyo”.

Over the brief time since the ascension of King Charles, Sophie and Edward have carved a prominent royal position individually given their dedication and loyalty to the monarchy. This year in particular has been quite busy and positive for the Edinburghs.

The couple has also proven to be a great asset, especially as royals struggle with tough public opinions amid the many scandals caused by some members, as they have earned quite the popularity.

The appreciation and the praises for the cards have been pouring in from fans online.