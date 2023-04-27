 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Melissa McCarthy shares first poster of Ursula ahead of ‘Little Mermaid’ release

Melissa McCarthy shares first poster of Ursula ahead of ‘Little Mermaid’ release

Melissa McCarthy surprised fans as she dropped first detailed picture as Ursula ahead of the Little Mermaid’s live-action remake release.

Melissa, 52, turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and teased her first look as Ursula from the highly-anticipated Disney film.

The Bridesmaid actress channeled the classic villain vibes in the latest poster, showing off her scary yet dramatic makeup featuring the character’s signature blue eyeshadow.

Melissa also had her hair styled back into the witch’s white updo which added more depth to her on-screen appearance as Ursula.

The Spy actress shared the poster alongside the caption, “One month until I get to share this fever dream with everyone!! Eyebrows inspired by Missy McCarthy circa 1988 !!! #TheLittleMermaid in theaters May 26!”

Melissa’s fans showered the post with love and praise as they were thrilled to see her standing against an inside-the-sea background with her costume’s tentacles framing the snap.

One fans commented, “Don’t know what I’m more excited for. My favorite childhood movie being turned into live action? Or the fact the Sookie is Ursula.”

Another said, “she look incredible!!! I hope this is as good as she looks!!”

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.

