Thursday Apr 27, 2023
'The Flash' director dishes on 'sequel' chances

'The Flash' director dishes on 'sequel' chances

The Flash filmmaker Andy Muschietti is teasing fans about a possible superhero sequel.

During a recent Q&A, Muschietti revealed, "We didn't talk about it. I think that we are waiting to see how this movie does. Of course, there is excitement about continuing the story, especially if this movie is successful. Of course, there is an architecture at DC that is brewing and being created, and the question is will this new architecture absorb this story."

The 49-year-old also hinted that the film would be linked with James Gunn's new DC universe.

During a Q&A conversation at an event in Los Angeles, the director addressed the question about the film’s ending.

"As you know, this is not the final version," the director continued. "What you saw is not the version that you will see in [theaters] June 16. And after June 16..."

Soon his sister at, the panel producer Barbara Muschietti chimed in to cut him off.

“I'm sorry," he cheekily said. "There's a lot of surprises," adding, "That's the great thing... You asked me, if this is a timeline where some things are similar, and some things are not? The answer is yes. Now, if you want to know more, go watch the movie and pay the ticket [price]. What I'm saying is you might reformulate your question, and I will be there to answer."

