'The little Mermaid' unveils eerily realistic character posters for Sebastian, Scuttle

A month ahead of its theatrical release, Disney has unveiled posters of main characters from the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The multihued posters highlight all the favourite characters from the highly-anticipated feature. The characters depicted include Prince Eric, Ariel, Scuttle the seagull, Sebastian the crab, Ursula the Sea Witch, as well as King Triton and Flounder.

The posters were shared by the Disney's official Twitter account.

The Little Mermaid is a live-action version of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which itself is loosely based on the 1837 fairy tale of the same title by Hans Christian Andersen.

The film cast includes Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

Earlier, director Rob Marshall revealed the film will be deviating from the original in a big way.

The first Disney movie narrated the story of a young mermaid, Ariel, who falls madly in love with a Prince, and wants to become a human. While in the original film Ariel exchanges her voice for a pair of legs in a deal made with the sea witch Ursula. However in the live-action remake Ariel motivation for the exchange is entirely different.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Marshall said:

"A lot of people forget how modern she was, especially at that time in 1989. The power that she has inside is something that leads her to build a bridge with this other world.”

"That contemporary theme has always felt like an antidote to the divisions we feel today in the world, and a reminder that we're all one."