Showbiz
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was Supposed to Star in Bajirao Mastani After Tere Naam

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was Offered a Role in Bajirao Mastani After Tere Naam, but Had to Decline for Personal Reasons
Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was Offered a Role in "Bajirao Mastani" After "Tere Naam," but Had to Decline for Personal Reasons

Actress Bhumika Chawla recently revealed that she was supposed to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Bajirao Mastani" after her successful stint in the Salman Khan starrer "Tere Naam." However, due to unforeseen circumstances, she had to back out of the project.

In a recent interview, Chawla shared that she had met Bhansali after the success of "Tere Naam," and he had offered her a role in "Bajirao Mastani." The actress was excited to work with the renowned director, but unfortunately, she had to let go of the opportunity due to personal reasons.

Chawla added that she has no regrets about her decision, as family always comes first for her. She went on to praise Bhansali and his work, saying that he is a brilliant filmmaker and that she is a huge admirer of his movies.

"Bajirao Mastani" eventually went on to become a massive success, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The movie won several awards and accolades, including 7 National Film Awards.

Despite missing out on "Bajirao Mastani," Chawla has had a successful career in the film industry, starring in several hit movies like "Tere Naam," "Run," and "Guru."

