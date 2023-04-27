 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' will be a double feature with Part 2 hitting theaters in 2025

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Vin Diesel confirms Fast X will be a double feature with Part 2 hitting theaters in 2025

Fast X will now be split into two movies, with Part 2 releasing in 2025, protagonist Vin Diesel announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

"This summer is only the beginning of Fast X," Diesel announced. "And with all of your effort and with all of your love and the fact that you are a part of our family, Fast X will continue. And after this explosive summer, I will have the privilege of coming to you for Part 2 in 2025."

Fast X franchise has become the longest in motion picture history with most of the actors reprising their roles. Diesel expressed pride in the success of the franchise and the directors who have contributed to its magic over nearly two decades.

"This is our family, the audience is our family, and as we were building towards this achievement we attracted directors who brought their own magic to the saga... I'm proud to say for nearly two decades the Fast films have been the most successful film of every one of our directors."

The Fast & Furious franchise is nearing its conclusion, as Diesel stated that the 10th and 11th films will wrap up the main storyline.

Director Louis Leterrier, who recently signed on for the next Fast & Furious film, was brought in to replace former director Justin Lin.

Fast X features a star-studded cast, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

Fast X follows Dom and his family as they face off against a new villain, Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. Brie Larson has also been cast in the film as an agent who partners with Dom.

