Thursday Apr 27, 2023
K-pop group Brave Girls sign on with Warner Music Korea

They also revealed that a new group name is in the works
K-pop band Brave Girls have partnered with Warner Music Korea as a full group. The agency revealed on April 27th that the members Eunji, Yuna, Minyoung, and Yujeong have joined them as a group.

“We have come to an agreement with the members while prioritizing full-group activities.”

They also revealed that a new group name is in the works, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet. After the news was confirmed, Minyoung took to social media to hint at new releases from them.

“We are preparing with the aim of greeting [fans] in the soon-approaching 2023 summer, and we will greet everyone with even better music and new sides of us. I am so grateful to the many fans who were sad and waited for news of us following the report of our disbandment.”

