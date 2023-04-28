Everton's struggles continue with 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United

Callum Wilson scores twice as Newcastle defeat Everton 4-1. Twitter/NUFC

Newcastle United is another step closer to qualifying for next season's Champions League after a convincing 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday.

The win increases Newcastle's chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table while also pushing Everton closer to relegation to the Championship.

Despite not being at their best, Eddie Howe's team were still too strong for the Toffees as Callum Wilson scored twice, and Joelinton also found the back of the net. The result leaves Everton still rooted to the bottom three and two points adrift of safety, facing a daunting task of staying in the Premier League after a 69-year stay in the top flight.

Everton started well but their lack of cutting edge once again proved costly. The team has scored the fewest number of goals in the Premier League this season, and their struggles continued in this match. Newcastle, on the other hand, scored five goals within the first 21 minutes of their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Newcastle barely threatened before they took the lead on the 28th minute through Callum Wilson. Jordan Pickford, Everton's goalkeeper, should have done better when he parried Joelinton's shot back into the danger area. Wilson pounced on the opportunity, scoring his fifth goal in six games.

Everton's position might have been better if their star striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, had been fit for most of the season. The England international returned from injury in Saturday's game against Crystal Palace, and he nearly scored a beautiful goal that was disallowed for offside.

Jordan Pickford, who was at fault for Newcastle's first goal, made a stunning save to deny Joe Willock 20 minutes from time. However, Everton's defense collapsed after Joelinton scored a simple header from Willock's cross. Wilson then added a brilliant third goal with a curling shot from outside the box. Dwight McNeil's corner provided a consolation goal for Everton, but it was a fluke as the ball wrong-footed Nick Pope, Newcastle's goalkeeper.

Alexander Isak then came off the bench to lead the Everton defense on a merry dance, squaring the ball for Jacob Murphy to tap into an unguarded net, making it 4-1 within a minute.

Newcastle now has an eight-point cushion over Aston Villa in fifth place and still has a game in hand. Meanwhile, Everton faces a tough battle to avoid relegation to the Championship with just three games left in the season.